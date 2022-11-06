Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 43.10%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. Celanese updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.50-$2.00 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.50-2.00 EPS.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE opened at $91.94 on Friday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.38.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

