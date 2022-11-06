Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $49.48 million and approximately $391,825.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00588236 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,461.60 or 0.30640252 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,670,154 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.