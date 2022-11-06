Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.46

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $0.98. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 3,423 shares changing hands.

Separately, William Blair downgraded Celyad Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Celyad Oncology Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

