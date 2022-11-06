Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a — dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
CVE stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.
Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
