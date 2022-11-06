Cenovus Energy Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a — dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

NYSE CVE opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

