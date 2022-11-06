Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.19

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.19 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.55 ($0.12). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.13), with a volume of 28,647 shares.

Chaarat Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £75.17 million and a PE ratio of -27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chaarat Gold news, insider Martin Andersson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,046.71). Insiders have purchased a total of 429,951 shares of company stock worth $5,749,314 over the last quarter.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

