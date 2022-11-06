ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered ChampionX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised ChampionX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

CHX opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

