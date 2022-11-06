Chiliz 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $735.94 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001368 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $735.94 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00596250 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,580.81 or 0.31055382 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,006,972,847 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.