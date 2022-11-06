Chromia (CHR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.63 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $93.85 million and $22.63 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

