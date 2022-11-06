Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.79. 514,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,944. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.08.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile



Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

