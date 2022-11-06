Citigroup Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $109.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.40.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.21.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

