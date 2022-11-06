Civic (CVC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.03 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, Civic has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $135.33 million and approximately $16.03 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

