Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.50 million-$274.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.60 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET traded down $9.28 on Friday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,628,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,695. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Macquarie began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.76.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,304 shares of company stock worth $21,093,989. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 66.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

