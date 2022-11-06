Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $75.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.76.

Cloudflare Stock Down 18.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 314,304 shares of company stock worth $21,093,989 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 34.4% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 202,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

