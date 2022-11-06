Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.5-$274.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.59 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.09. 19,628,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.76.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 314,304 shares of company stock worth $21,093,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

