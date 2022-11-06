CM Management LLC Acquires 214,268 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

CM Management LLC increased its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,268 shares during the quarter. DURECT accounts for approximately 1.9% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of DURECT worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,454,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,759,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DRRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.56. 122,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,740. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $126.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 67.29% and a negative net margin of 136.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at DURECT

In other DURECT news, Director Gail J. Maderis acquired 70,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $44,996.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,307 shares in the company, valued at $44,996.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 114,704 shares of company stock valued at $79,015. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DURECT Profile

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.