CM Management LLC Invests $286,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 384,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,772,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 942,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,959,000 after buying an additional 86,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 3,888,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,696. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $47.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 424.00%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

