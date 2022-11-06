CM Management LLC Makes New $500,000 Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth $860,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YOU traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 506,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,233. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,193,008.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,495 shares of company stock worth $11,353,273. 42.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

