CM Management LLC Purchases 75,000 Shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)

CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 2.54% of Femasys worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Femasys by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 150,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Femasys from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Femasys stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. 13,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,146. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.77. Femasys Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 883.45%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Femasys Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

