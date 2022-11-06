CM Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the quarter. Rigel Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.6% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $103,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. 957,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIGL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

