CM Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

CM Management LLC raised its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,962 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 41,118 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,881 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $16.55. 26,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.66. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 1.57%. Analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

