Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.08. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 186.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

