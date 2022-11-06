Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.08. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.35.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coffee (JVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.