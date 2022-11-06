Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTSH. Cowen reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.68.

CTSH opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $62,655,000 after buying an additional 1,074,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after buying an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

