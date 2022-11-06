Coin98 (C98) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $71.78 million and $15.96 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001561 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

