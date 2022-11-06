CoinLoan (CLT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $253,112.00

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for $16.11 or 0.00075936 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $80.55 million and $253,112.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00595940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.90 or 0.31041944 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.