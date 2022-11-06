Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,054,900.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,054,900.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,675. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

