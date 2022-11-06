Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,358 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $89.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

