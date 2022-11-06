Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $120.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.01.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

