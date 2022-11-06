Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.62.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

