Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4,557.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

