Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $726,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $133.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day moving average is $164.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

