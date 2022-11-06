Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $960,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

