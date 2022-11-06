Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

