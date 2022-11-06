Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 182.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of VEU opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

