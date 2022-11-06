Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after acquiring an additional 613,547 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after buying an additional 541,736 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on EHC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.
Insider Activity at Encompass Health
Encompass Health Stock Up 0.7 %
EHC stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61.
Encompass Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.
About Encompass Health
Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.
