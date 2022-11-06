Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after acquiring an additional 613,547 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after buying an additional 541,736 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EHC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EHC stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

