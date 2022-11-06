Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,141 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.50.

SPGI opened at $316.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

