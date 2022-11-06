Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 799 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 11,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $361.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $702.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.40, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,888,017 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

