Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.19. 3,947,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,217. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

