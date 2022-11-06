Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $643.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,574.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,574.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $75,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,239 shares of company stock valued at $778,779. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

