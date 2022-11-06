Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.86.

CIGI opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.24). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Colliers International Group by 34.2% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

