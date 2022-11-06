Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Lowered to $122.00 at National Bankshares

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from $166.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.86.

CIGI stock opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

