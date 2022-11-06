Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,601 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 28,961,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,201,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

