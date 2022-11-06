Comparing Compass (NYSE:COMP) & Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.15 -$494.10 million ($1.37) -1.64 Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 1.12 -$2.62 million ($0.43) -1.21

Analyst Ratings

Blackboxstocks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackboxstocks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Compass and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67 Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compass currently has a consensus target price of $8.59, suggesting a potential upside of 283.37%. Blackboxstocks has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,054.07%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -8.32% -63.84% -30.54% Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74%

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats Compass on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

