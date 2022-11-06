Conflux Price Hits $0.0434 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Conflux has a market cap of $90.69 million and $5.22 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.04140723 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,041,373.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

