Conflux Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $87.23 million and $6.29 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,190.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00330213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00019560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00122472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00745183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00568282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00228726 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.04140723 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,041,373.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.