ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.32. 10,663,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,495. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

