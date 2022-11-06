ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,663,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

