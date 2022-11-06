Contrasting Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Aura Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -619.91% -126.57% -83.91% Aura Biosciences N/A -64.19% -35.16%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aura Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioCardia and Aura Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BioCardia presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 251.35%. Aura Biosciences has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 212.85%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Aura Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and Aura Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $1.01 million 32.53 -$12.62 million ($0.70) -2.64 Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$35.25 million N/A N/A

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Aura Biosciences.

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats BioCardia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

(Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.