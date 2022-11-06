Contrasting Data I/O (DAIO) and Its Rivals

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Data I/O to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Data I/O and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O -7.87% -9.93% -6.79% Data I/O Competitors -0.04% -12.11% 2.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of Data I/O shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Data I/O shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Data I/O has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data I/O’s peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Data I/O and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data I/O Competitors 38 346 654 9 2.61

Data I/O presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.63%. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 19.19%. Given Data I/O’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Data I/O is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data I/O and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O $25.83 million -$560,000.00 -19.10 Data I/O Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -1.78

Data I/O’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O. Data I/O is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Data I/O peers beat Data I/O on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. It offers PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; SentriX, a security deployment system; RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems; LumenX Programmer; and non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems. The company also provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, Internet of Things and their programming center partners, and electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

