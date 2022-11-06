Contrasting Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) & Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Halozyme Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vir Biotechnology 1 1 3 0 2.40

Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.04%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.60%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 75.11% 101.73% 20.06% Vir Biotechnology 52.29% 68.86% 49.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $443.31 million 14.48 $402.71 million $2.53 18.42 Vir Biotechnology $1.10 billion 3.11 $528.58 million $8.49 3.02

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Halozyme Therapeutics. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Vir Biotechnology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its flagship product is Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops Perjeta; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa; and ViiV Healthcare Limited for small and large molecule targets for the treatment and prevention of HIV. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

